Dorchester man facing weapons charge after traffic stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing weapons charges after police say a loaded gun was found during a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

An officer who stopped a motor vehicle for not having a valid inspection sticker noticed a rear passenger, who had been sleeping at the time of the traffic stop, became extremely nervous when the officer began speaking with him, according to Boston police.

After refusing the leave the vehicle, locking the door, and rolling the window up, Robert Roscoe, 27, of Dorchester, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, resisting arrest, and being an armed career criminal.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)