BOSTON (WHDH) – A Dorchester man relived the terrifying moments when someone pretending to be a police officer tried to get into the apartment where he was staying.

Blood stains and broken glass covered the second-floor landing of the apartment building – the remains of a failed home invasion that Tim Edwards said defied all logic.

“It’s just crazy,” he said. “But in a way, you know, I was glad I was here…” Edwards said he was staying with a friend when he woke up at around 3 a.m. Saturday to a man kicking at the door.

“He starts banging on the door. He starts kicking. It starts getting louder and harder. Next thing you know, he busts his way through the door; I grabbed him,” Edwards said.

He said the man claimed to be a cop and said someone was chasing him with a gun. Edwards said all he know was that he had to fight the man out. His friend was inside, bedridden.

“My friend back here, he’s a paraplegic, he can’t defend himself,” Edwards said. “His wife just got home and she was tired. It was the right thing to do.”

Edwards said the man pulled a knife on him and cut him on his wrist before running upstairs and breaking a window. He said the man jumped out of the window and was found two backyards away.

Edwards said he’s relieved the man was taken into custody, and even more relieved he was there to stop him.

“I was glad I was here last night to help my friend because there’s no telling what would have happened if I wasn’t there,” he said. “That’s the thing I keep on thinking about.”

The suspect Taurean Pearson, 36, of Boston, was arrested. He is expected to appear in Dorchester District Court Monday on charges of home invasion, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and malicious destruction of property.

