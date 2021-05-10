Dorchester man held on bail after police say he attacked a woman at the Franklin Park Golf Course

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is in custody after police say he attacked a woman at the Franklin Park Golf Course.

Nikhil Kakarll and Loic Venon were golfing Sunday afternoon when police say 38-year-old Wayne Straw approached a woman working a beverage cart near hole five on the course.

“He reached over the stand, grabbed her by the neck, said give me your phone, tried to rob her, hit her with a bottle,” prosecutor Patrick Kelly said.

That is when the two MIT freshmen jumped in to help.

“You just come around the corner the guy has a gun and I’m standing there and it’s like ‘What is going on,” said Kakarll.

The victim was able to call her boss inside the clubhouse for help. He told 7NEWS that he grabbed the gun he carries daily and jumped into a golf cart heading for the scene where he fired a warning shot into the air.

“I heard a pop, and was like was that a gunshot? I really did think there was a shooting range,” said Kakarll.

The students said the alleged attacker was not in his right mind.

“He was screaming obscenities at him,” Venon said. “The other guy was like, ‘Don’t move, stay where you are.”

Straw’s attorney, Alexander Jones, said he suffers from schizophrenia and is seeing a psychiatrist.

“They’ve been doing it by phone for the last year or so and while it’s effective it’s perhaps not as effective as the face-to-face meeting were,” Jones told the court.

Straw has a violent past and was ordered to be held on $1,000 bail. Should he post that bail he will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device and to stay away from the golf course, victim and witnesses.

