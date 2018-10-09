Dorchester man held without bail in shooting death of beloved Boston gas station worker

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Dorchester man accused of gunning down a beloved gas station worker during an armed robbery on Saturday night has been ordered held without bail, officials said.

Kevin D. Williams was arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday in Dorchester District Court in connection with the shooting death of 68-year-old Jose Williams, a well-known father of seven who was shot and killed while working at Fabian Gas Station on Washington Street.

Kevin Williams is due back in court Nov. 19.

Jose Williams’ sister, Rosa Phinn-Westby, recalled him as a “good person” who was “loving and caring.”

“Everybody who came to this gas station knew my brother,” she said, “and everybody who knew him loved him.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)