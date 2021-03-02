Dorchester man ordered held without bail in connection with series of carjackings involving rideshare drivers

BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Dorchester man is being held without bail after police say he orchestrated a series of armed carjackings.

Avonte Taylor was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday walking on East Broadway in South Boston in connection with at least four carjacking incidents spanning January and February, according to a release issued by state police.

Officers responding to reports of an armed carjacking at a Massport property on Summer Street in South Boston on January 13 were able to identify to suspects, Taylor and a 17-year-old girl from Hyde Park.

The girl was later surrendered to police by her mother after she saw her daughter was wanted in connection to the crime on the nightly news, police said.

Evidence suggests Taylor engaged in three more carjackings over the course of the next month.

Investigators said he would get an unknowing third party to order a rideshare car on his behalf and have them drive him to the Massport property where the first incident took place before taking off with the vehicle.

One of the stolen vehicles was recovered and state police crews were able to pull Taylor’s prints off the car. This in combination with surveillance footage from the area allowed officers to obtain a warrant for his arrest.

State police said they worked in connection with Boston police to investigate the crimes.

