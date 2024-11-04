MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was in court Monday on charges in connection with setting a brush fire in Milford.

Devonte Johnson, 28, has pleaded not guilty to charges of illegally burning land and disturbing the peace.

Johnson’s defense said the fire was the result of a cooking accident.

Firefighters responded to the blaze off of West Street in Milford Saturday.

Prosecutors said witnesses saw Johnson set fire to the town-owned woods before running away.

After a short chase, he was taken into custody.

