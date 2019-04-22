Dorchester man strikes it rich on Mass. lotto scratch ticket

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is the latest $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “4,000,000 Gold Rush” scratch ticket game.

Gilson Gomes Monteiro, of Dorchester, chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Five Corners Mini Mart on Dorchester Avenue in Dorchester.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Monteiro said he plans to use some of his winnings to buy a home and a car.

There are two $4 million prizes and seven additional $1 million prizes yet to be claimed in the $10 instant game.

