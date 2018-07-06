Dorchester man suspected in 24 armed robberies held on $450k bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man suspected in as many as 24 armed robberies but only charged in three was ordered held on $450,000 bail at his arraignment Friday, officials said.

Brandon McCallop, 29, pleaded not guilty to three counts of armed robbery while masked in Charlestown Municipal Court stemming from armed robberies at businesses in Charlestown in March and June, Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley said in a statement.

Prosecutors say a lengthy investigation identified McCallop as the man behind a robbery of a Thompson Square liquor store on March 19 and June 27 and a Bunker Hill Street dog groomer on June 15. During all three robberies, McCallop allegedly covered his face with a mask or scarf and pointed a gun at the victims while demanding cash.

Authorities are still looking into whether McCallop was responsible for similar armed robberies in Boston, Braintree, Brookline, Cambridge, Everett, Lynn, Revere, and Somerville.

The suspect in all the armed robberies had the same height and weight as McCallop, according to prosecutors. Each incident happened during the same time of day, and the same weapon was used, along with the same getaway car, officials said.

During an armed robbery in Somerville earlier this week, police say the Mercedes the suspect used was traced to McCallop’s girlfriend’s home. A search of the home found a backpack that was spotted on surveillance video in each robbery.

McCallop’s girlfriend also identified him as the person responsible for robbing a convenient store in the North End, police said.

“I’m grateful to Boston Police and members of my office who worked together to ensure that everyone who works, lives, and goes to school in the city of Boston can do so with the confidence that they are safe,” Conley said in a statement. “We continue to work with our partner agencies in and outside Suffolk County to investigate other robberies with similar fact patterns, and we expect additional charges to be filed.”

McCallop is due back in court Aug. 3.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)