BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester will face an assault charge after he turned himself over to police Monday, police said.

After seeing that Boston police were looking for him, for him Yeison Pimentel, 23, turned himself in and was interviewed by investigators before being placed into custody, according to police.

He will appear in Roxbury District Court on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon in connection with an incident that happened near 479 Blue Hill Ave. shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

No further details were released.

