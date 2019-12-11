Dorchester man wins $10M Mass. lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is the first $10 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “$10,000,000 Bankroll” instant game.

Eugene McCarthy chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $6,500,000 (before taxes).

His winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Neponset Avenue in Dorchester.

The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for its sale.

One additional $10 million prize and four $1 million prizes are still available in the $20 instant game.

