Dorchester man wins $1M lottery prize on ticket bought in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is the latest $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Big Money” instant ticket game.

Lonnie Nettles chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He purchased his winning ticket at O’Brien’s Wines & Liquors on Dorchester Avenue in Dorchester.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Two $10 million prizes and three additional $1 million prizes are still available in the $20 instant game.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)