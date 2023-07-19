BOSTON (WHDH) - A mother from Dorchester said she is relieved to have her newborn safe and sound at home after a man jumped into her running vehicle and took off with the child inside last week.

The incident happened on Friday. Speaking in Spanish, Jamie Martinez told 7NEWS on Wednesday that she is grateful her daughter, Ashley, is alive.

“Everything is good with her,” Martinez said. “Thank god.”

Police said a suspect in the incident was riding his bike near Geneva Avenue and Westville Street in Dorchester Friday afternoon when he got off his bike and into the truck.

Security video showed the horrifying moment the family, standing nearby, was left helpless on the sidewalk.

Additional video showed the man drove roughly one block before pulling up to the corner of Leroy Street, opening the door, and leaving Ashley, who was 17-days-old, on the curb in her car seat.

Within seconds, another person came to pick up the newborn. Police said officers then found the stolen truck roughly one hour later on Columbia Road.

“It all happened so fast,” Martinez said. “The first thing I thought about was my daughter, that he took off with her in my car and I can’t chase him because he sped off.”

Boston police have released photos of the person they say stole the truck, describing him as a heavy-set, light-skinned Hispanic male with long hair and a beard. Police said the man was last seen wearing a gray shirt with gray pants.

As of Wednesday, police said no arrests had been made.

Martinez said she is hopeful the man will be arrested.

“If someone sees something about this man, it would help if you report it so there can be justice,” Martinez said.

“I would like to get justice because, imagine if this not only happened to me, but another family,” she continued.

Anyone with information about the man identified in this case is asked to contact Boston police.

