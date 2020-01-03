ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WHHD) — Dorchester native Donnie Wahlberg made one server extremely happy by participating in the 2020 Tip Challenge.

The singer visited IHOP in St. Charles, Illinois on New Year’s Day, racking up a bill of just over $78. He left a tip of $2,020.

Wahlberg’s wife, actress Jenny McCarthy, posted a copy of the receipt on Twitter, writing “@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is. #ihop #2020tipchallenge”

The challenge has been going viral across the United States.

In Michigan, a server received a $2,020 tip on a $23 bill.

