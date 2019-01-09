Dorchester native returns home to coach Chargers in playoff tilt against Patriots

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester family will root against their beloved New England Patriots just for this weekend because their son is a member of the Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff.

Addison Lynch, whose in his first season as the Chargers quality control for defense, began his road to the NFL playing Pop Warner football in Boston.

“He came home one day and he said, ‘Oh, I’m on the football team,'” Lynch’s mother Tamiko told 7News. “I was like what football team?”

Lynch will return home to coach his Chargers in an AFC Divisional round playoff game against the Patriots on Sunday, making his family cheer on Los Angeles for at least one day.

“I am rooting for the Chargers this year. I mean, I love the Patriots don’t get me wrong,” Tamiko said. “I win either way.”

Lynch played football at Braintree High School before moving on to play collegiately at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

“I didn’t think he was the best football player but he knew the game,” Tamiko said.

Lynch began his coaching career at Mississippi State before joining famed coach Jimbo Fisher’s staff at Florida State.

“He did defensive coordination for Florida State while he was there so he knows a lot about defensive schemes and setups,” Lynch’s uncle Bernard said.

Last winter, Lynch was invited to Los Angeles for an interview. After a few days of silence from the Chargers, he was hired.

“He Facetimed me and I’m like, ‘This kid is going to LAC,'” Tamiko said with a big smile.

His family says his work ethic and people skills are responsible for his quick rise.

“Through people that he met in college and high school is the reason he went as far as he did, “Lynch’s grandmother Gloria said. “He met the right people.”

No matter how far he goes in the NFL coaching world, Lynch’s family says will always remember where he comes from.

“He’s a great kid and he’s just a kid from Dorchester,” Tamiko said.

Lynch’s family says they have already purchased Super Bowl tickets.

