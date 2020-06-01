Dorchester pot shop owned by 2 African American men looted during Boston riot

BOSTON (WHDH) - Pure Oasis pot shop in Dorchester was looted early Monday morning following a night of violent protests in the city.

Police said there was no one in the area near the shop located on Blue Hill Avenue when they arrived but, a window was smashed and the business was ransacked.

No money was taken and the damaged storefront was boarded up later in the day.

Pure Oasis opened in March becoming the only first that to be run by black entrepreneurs nearly four years after state voters passed the nation’s first marijuana law aimed at encouraging people of color and others harmed by the war on drugs to participate in the new industry.

