DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Dorchester that left a woman dead and five other people hospitalized.

Officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation on Irma Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and pronounced her dead at the scene, according to Boston police. Her name has not been released.

Two other victims were found nearby suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A further investigation revealed that three additional victims were self-transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police added.

Shena Diaz said she was one of about a hundred people attending a Jamaican Independence Day celebration in a nearby backyard when the gunfire rang out.

“I was just praying because I just wanted it to end,” she said. “I have never been to a party where so much shooting like this. It was too much.”

People in the neighborhood say parties like this go on every Sunday.

“They drink and they urinate all over the place, vomit all over the place. It’s crazy,” said Enid Ramos who lives on the street.

City Councilor Andrea Campbell described these events as large-scale, ticketed parties that are promoted on social media.

The weekend shooting also damaged cars, and windshields.

“I’ve been pushing the city to one, designate these sites as problem properties or working with BPD and ISD to shut them down,” Campbell explained.

While investigators continue to determine the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting, Boston Mayor Kim Janey said they will also be looking into any illegal activity.

“We do not tolerate any kind of parties where alcohol is being sold illegally,” said Janey. “We see why that’s a problem and can lead to unfortunate situations like this, with this tragedy.”

Now candles and flowers decorate where the party turned into a crime scene.

“A party’s a party. A party has nothing to do with a shooting,” said Diaz. “I don’t know any party that you say, ‘Let’s go get dressed and let’s go shoot.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)