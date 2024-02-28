DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Nearly 20 people were treated after a boiler malfunction at a Dorchester school Wednesday.

School officials quickly evacuated the UP Academy charter school on Westville St. after they realized students and staff were feeling sick.

Boston EMS and Fire responded to the UP Academy charter school on Westville St. in Dorchester around 9:30 a.m. and confirmed they evaluated 19 individuals on scene, including 15 students.

One teacher was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Boston EMS said they train for these types of calls.

“This is something we do every day, we’re used to it,” said Boston EMS Lt. Dennis Bynum. “I want to commend the staff here who are great at calming all the kids. They evacuated them out to the back of the building and they were cool, calm, collected. The staff was very, very good.”

The building was cleared after 30 minutes with assistance from National Grid and students returned to class.

