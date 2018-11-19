Dorchester school for disadvantaged children expanding

A Dorchester school for disadvantaged children is expanding.

The Epiphany School Early Learning Center opened Monday.

Gov. Charlie Baker and Mayor Marty Walsh were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new school will provide assistance for families with children 5 years old and younger.

Walsh hopes the new school will act as a model for other preschools in the region.

“We spend a lot of time focusing on the negative when we should be focusing on the positive, and a school like this has been created today to do a lot of incredible things over the last 20 plus years,” Walsh said.

The original Epiphany School opened in 1997 in Dorchester.

Now more than 15 schools across the country use the model created by the school.

