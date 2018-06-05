BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester service center will be able to help more families in need thanks to a million dollar match from Amazon.

Saint Mary’s Center for Women and Children made the announcement Monday after Amazon pledged last fall to match up to $1 million in donations.

This is the largest corporate gift in the center’s history.

“St. Mary’s Center is a very special place to me and to our community,” Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said. “St. Mary’s Center does life-saving work for women, children, and families in need, and this partnership with Amazon gives St. Mary’s the opportunity to further strengthen families and prevent homelessness.”

Amazon has donated to centers aimed at helping people across the United States.

Boston is a finalist for Amazon’s second headquarters, which would add thousands of jobs to the city.

