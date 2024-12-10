BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester late Monday night that left a person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 114 Devon St. around 10:30 p.m. found a person suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

