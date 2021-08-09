BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Dorchester that left a woman dead and five other people hospitalized.

Officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation on Irma Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and pronounced her dead at the scene, according to Boston police. Her name has not been released.

Two other victims were found nearby suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A further investigation revealed that three additional victims were self-transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police added.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

