DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a shooting in Dorchester Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the scene on Talbot Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. where one person was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

That victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional details were available.

