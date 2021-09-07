DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a shooting in Dorchester Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to the scene on Talbot Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. where one person was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
That victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
No additional details were available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)