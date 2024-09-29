BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Dorchester late Saturday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 798 Washington St. around 10 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

