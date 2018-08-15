Dorchester storage facility ordered closed after officials find people living inside

BOSTON (WHDH) - A storage facility in Dorchester was ordered closed after Boston police say city officials found several people living inside during a recent inspection.

An inspection of the Cube Smart storage facility at 968 Massachusetts Ave. in Dorchester Tuesday by Boston police and fire officials and representatives of the city’s Inspectional Services Department and Department of Public Health uncovered several people living inside, police said.

The people living inside were using curtains, coolers and electric cords and were found with various food items, according to police.

Officers told the people who were living inside that the facility was ordered closed due to unsafe conditions pending further investigation.

