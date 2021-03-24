Dorchester teen accused of shattering delivery driver’s rear window with skateboard, fleeing with food

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 16-year-old Dorchester boy is accused of shattering a food delivery driver’s rear window and making off with the meal.

The boy was taken into custody around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant out of Boston Juvenile Court on charges delinquent to wit: unarmed robbery and malicious destruction of property under $1200, according to a release issued by Boston police.

The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. on March 12 near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Intervale Street in Dorchester.

Investigators said he used his skateboard to shatter the rear window and fled the area with the food and the delivery driver’s wallet.

Police urged local delivery drivers to follow these safety tips while working in the city: