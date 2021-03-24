Dorchester teen accused of shattering delivery driver’s rear window with skateboard, fleeing with food

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 16-year-old Dorchester boy is accused of shattering a food delivery driver’s rear window and making off with the meal.
The boy was taken into custody around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant out of Boston Juvenile Court on charges delinquent to wit: unarmed robbery and malicious destruction of property under $1200, according to a release issued by Boston police.
The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. on March 12 near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Intervale Street in Dorchester.
Investigators said he used his skateboard to shatter the rear window and fled the area with the food and the delivery driver’s wallet.
Police urged local delivery drivers to follow these safety tips while working in the city:
-
Drivers should limit the amount of cash on hand
-
Credit cards should be used for all delivery sales whenever possible
-
For business owners taking the order, advise the caller/customer that for the health and safety of the driver, to meet the driver outside of their building or dwelling
-
Always ask for a customer call back number and verify the number prior to delivery
-
Prior to delivery, instruct the driver to utilize the call back number to confirm the delivery and be sure to meet outside, in a well-lit location
-
Drivers should never under any circumstances leave their motor vehicle running while unattended. Not only is this a citable offense in the City of Boston, the driver is left vulnerable to a possible vehicle theft.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)