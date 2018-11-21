Dorchester twins, high school football players to face off against each other on Thanksgiving

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Twins Luke and Zach Maffeo have been playing sports together for as long as they can remember.

They got a lot of practice in the front yard of their Dorchester home, never having to look too far for someone to toss around the ball.

“Having that throughout my life and still today that is a pretty good experience. I’m pretty lucky to have it,” said Zach Maffeo about playing against his twin brother.

The twins have a strong bond and are very supportive of one another.

But Thursday, the quarterbacks are putting the brotherly love aside and going head to head on the football field.

“It’s going to be definitely very competitive when we play each other and also really fun because we both want to win. It’s going to bring out the best in each other,” Luke Maffeo said.

In seventh grade, the twins took separate paths. For Luke, it was John D. O’Bryant and Zach, Boston Latin Academy. Thursday on the field, they’re not brothers, just a Tiger and a Dragon.

“We’re going to hold that back and just try and put 100 percent effort into our game,” said Zach.

The sophomores will have plenty of fans in the stands likely losing their voices cheering for both teams.

“It’s going to be a great start of a Thanksgiving day game. We do not have to split our time about which game to go to. We are all there together cheering them on,” said their mother, Michelle Maffeo.

The twins’ grandmother made them scarves, making sure the family stays neutral, wearing one of each.

“I wish they could tie but they can’t,” Michelle said.

And no matter win or lose, the Maffeo brothers will leave it all on the field and celebrate with their family around the Thanksgiving table.

“It might be all jokes or might be silence. Hopefully jokes,” said Luke.

