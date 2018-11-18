Dorchester Vietnam Veterans Memorial receives $15K for repairs after vandalism

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Efforts are being made to repair the grounds of the Vietnam Veteran Memorial in Dorchester after it was vandalized about a month ago.

The City of Boston Credit Union joined UMass Boston and other crowdfunding efforts by donating $15,000 to the cause.

“Well, when we found out there had been such a devastating destruction here at this memorial, we wanted to reach out and help as best we could,” Daniel Waltz, president and CEO of the City of Boston Credit Union, said. “We’ve been around for 103 years helping our members and our community and we thought it was extremely important for us to see what we could do.”

Reported in October, the damages included shrubbery torn from the ground, the stone memorial damaged, and an American flag ripped in half.

Those responsible for the vandalism have not been caught.

It was the first time in 33 years that the site was vandalized.

