DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester woman accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into the Norfolk County House of Corrections is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Tamicha Luna is facing multiple charges in connection to the alleged drug smuggling, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office announced.

No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)