DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the Norfolk County House of Corrections was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail Tuesday.

Tamicha Luna, 22, was arrested about 6 p.m. Monday after prison officials provided state police with information that indicated drugs were being smuggled to a prisoner who was serving a sentence for narcotics offenses, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s Office.

When Luna arrived at the prison Monday, she was confronted by state police and found to be in possession of 14 Suboxone strips, which she allegedly concealed in a small blue package that she was holding in her fist.

Investigators believe a single Suboxone strip was worth as much as $400 among prisoners.

“Smuggling drugs to prisoners, as is alleged here, can create situations that are dangerous to other prisoners and the corrections officers who keep custody of them,” Sheriff Michael G. Bellotti said in a statement. “We remain vigilant so that the men in our custody, and those who guard them, remain safe.”

Morrissey agreed, saying, “The pull of addiction is real and strong, and it should surprise no one that inmates will attempt to obtain these substances. But the Sheriff has been a leader in dedicating resources to helping those in his custody begin to deal with their substance abuse disorder before they return to the street. That is better path forward to long-term relief, recovery and success.”

Luna pleaded not guilty to charges of distributing a Class B substance, delivering drugs to a prisoner, and conspiracy to violate the drug law.

She is due back in court Sept. 17.

