BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester woman bought a winning, $10-million lottery ticket.

Edneia Santiago won the grand prize in the state lottery’s “10 Million Dollar Diamond Dazzler” instant game.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Silva’s Brazilian Market in Roslindale.

