BOSTON (WHDH) - Solange Villard of Dorchester is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new JAWS instant ticket game that went on sale Tuesday, March 26.

Villard chose to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She said that she has purchased three JAWS tickets and all three have been winners, having also won $50 and $100. She said she plans to use her winnings to buy a house and to take care of her children and grandchildren.

