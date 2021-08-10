BOSTON (WHDH) - Loretta Jenkins of Dorchester has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Bonus Cash” instant ticket game.

Jenkins chose the cash option for her prize and received payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans to buy a condominium with her winnings.

Her winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven located at 320 Neponset Ave. in Dorchester.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

