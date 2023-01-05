DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Ivy Veal-Sanders of Dorchester is the first person to win a million dollar Mass Lottery prize in 2023, winning $1 million after playing the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Veal-Sanders chose to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Sharing her plans with lottery officials, she said she would like to use some of the winnings to pay off her mortgage while also paying for her son’s car, as well as her grandson’s car.

Said winning ticket was sold at the New Family Supermarket on 205 Humboldt Ave. in Dorchester. As a result, the store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

