WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Dorothy’s ruby slippers are not in Kansas anymore.

The iconic shoes from “The Wizard of Oz” will be back on display as part of an exhibit at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. starting Friday.

Thousands of donors pitched in to help preserve the slippers so they could be displayed.

For just a few months, the iconic red shoes will also be joined by Scarecrow’s hat, worn by Dorchester native Roy Bolger in the classic 1939 film.

