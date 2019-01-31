DOT worker in NH injured after ice from passing vehicle smashes through windshield

A Department of Transportation worker in New Hampshire was injured Thursday after police say ice flew off a box truck, smashed through the worker’s windshield, and struck him in the head, police say.

The operator of a single-unit box truck traveling westbound on Route 101 near exit 4 in Raymond about 3:30 p.m. failed to properly clear the ice and snow from the top of the vehicle, and this resulted in ice pieces becoming dislodged and airborne behind the vehicle, New Hampshire state police say.

A New Hampshire Department of Transportation vehicle was approximately five car lengths behind the box truck when one of the ice pieces struck the DOT vehicle’s windshield, traveling through the windshield, and striking the operator in the head, police say.

The operator of the DOT vehicle stopped in the breakdown lane and a bystander stopped to assist and notify emergency services.

The suspect vehicle continued westbound on Route 101, police say.

The victim and bystander were only able to identify the vehicle as a tall, single-unit box truck, and attempts to locate it after the incident were unsuccessful.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a laceration to his head and possible additional injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)