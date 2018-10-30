GLEN ROCK, N.J. (WHDH) — Dashcam video captured the terrifying moments when a car failed to follow the move over law and struck a transportation vehicle, throwing a worker to the ground.

Crews could be seen on the side of the highway Saturday when a car slammed into the back of a Department of Transportation (DOT) truck in Glen Rock, New Jersey.

The crash tossed one transportation worker to the ground while another worker and a police officer quickly backed away from the truck.

The worker who was hit rolled on the highway before getting up and running towards the other worker.

The police officer jumped into a cruiser and drove up to the car that slammed into the truck.

It is unclear if that driver faced any charges.

Police say no one was seriously injured but both vehicles were totaled.

New Jersey law requires drivers approaching stopped vehicles to move over one lane or, if not safe to move over, slow down below the posted speed limit.

Glen Rock police wrote on Facebook that “Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention when approaching public safety, towing and maintenance personnel who may be present on any roadway.”

