Double-decker bus from Spice Girls movie now available on Airbnb

Looking to spice up your life?

The bus from the 1997 Spice Girls movie Spice World is now available on Airbnb in London.

The bus, which has room for three guests, includes a bathroom, a staircase, and a bedroom with two beds.

In the listing, the owner says they’ve worked with designers to transform the bus into an “accommodation so you can stay the night and live out every fan’s wildest dreams.”

This is the first time the bus has ever been available to stay on.

Click Here for more information.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)