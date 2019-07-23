Double-fatal crash in East Brookfield under investigation

EAST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in East Brookfield following a double-fatal crash on Tuesday, officials said.
The crash happened on Route 49, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The highway is closed between Route 9 and Adams Street.
No additional information was immediately available.
State police are assisting East Brookfield police with the investigation.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)