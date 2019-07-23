Double-fatal crash in East Brookfield under investigation

EAST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in East Brookfield following a double-fatal crash on Tuesday, officials said.

The crash happened on Route 49, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The highway is closed between Route 9 and Adams Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

State police are assisting East Brookfield police with the investigation.

MSP recon, photo, and Troop C patrols assisting @EastBrookfield PD with double fatal crash on Rte 49 in #EastBrookfield. Rte 49 between Rte 9 and Adams Rd closed for investigation. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 23, 2019

