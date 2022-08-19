WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating two shooting deaths in the town of Wareham, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA announced the investigation was underway Friday evening, with the twitter account of DA Timothy J. Cruz describing how Wareham Police had contacted State Police about the shooting around 5 p.m.

At approximately 5 p.m. this evening Wareham Police contacted our Massachusetts State Police Unit about a double fatal shooting in that town. This is an active, ongoing investigation. Preliminarily, it appears to be a murder/suicide. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) August 19, 2022

The investigation is considered to be active and ongoing, according to the tweet.

No details on where exactly the shooting occurred or when it happened have been released yet, but the DA’s office said preliminary reports suggest the incident appeared to be a possible murder suicide.

