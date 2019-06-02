‘Double our efforts,’ Mayor Walsh reacts to weekend shootings

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh is speaking out after a violent weekend in Boston that left two people shot.

When asked about the shootings Sunday, Walsh stressed that police officials take every shooting very seriously and are working around the clock to keep Boston safe this summer.

“These aren’t kids that this is happening with. These are adults. So we just have to continue to double down our efforts and do what we can to reduce this,” Walsh said. “I mean, like I said, we want to get through the summer with no shootings and no homicides.”

One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting on Crawford Street on Roxbury on Saturday night.

That shooting occurred hours after a brazen daylight shooting in Dorchester.

Police are asking anyone with information on either shooting to come forward.