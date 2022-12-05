DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Shootings in Dorchester sent two people to the hospital, police said Monday afternoon.

Boston Police reported two people had been shot after 3 p.m. on Talbot Street.

The two had been sent to local hospitals, officials said, though he extent of the injuries and demographic information on the victims was not immediately available.

