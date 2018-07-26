DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One man was killed and another injured following a double shooting in Dorchester Wednesday night.

Officers responding to 128 Norfolk St. around 11 p.m. found two men shot inside a car, Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross said.

One man in his 20’s was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was transported to an area hospital. He is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made at this time.

