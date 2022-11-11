NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Two victims were left in critical, but stable condition Thursday night after a double shooting in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Multiple police vehicles could be seen in the area of Pine Street, off of Kinsley Street, during the overnight hours, after officers were called to the area sometime before 9 p.m.

Nashua Police said that was where first responders found two male victims with gunshot wounds. According to a press release from the department, one was taken to a local hospital while another was transported to a facility in Boston for treatment. Both were reportedly in critical condition, but were considered to be stable as of Friday morning.

Police detectives later learned that an “altercation” had taken place before the shooting, by the intersection of Pine and Lemoine Streets. The department said following an investigation, “the subject responsible for the shooting is in custody.”

Details on the arrest were not released, but a police response involving a SWAT unit could be seen in the area overnight, focused on a home where three people were later seen exiting with their hands up.

Nashua Police said there was no danger posed to the public Friday morning, but that anyone with more information on what happened Thursday night were asked to contact the department at (603) 594-3500 or the Crime Line at (603) 589-1665.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

