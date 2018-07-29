Double shooting in Worcester leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

WORCESTER (WHDH) - One man was killed and another seriously injured following a double shooting in Worcester early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a scene on Sturgis Street around 2:30 a.m. found one man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Worcester police.

Police assisted emergency crews in treating the 28-year-old before he was transported to a nearby hospital. He is reportedly in serious condition at this time

While interviewing witnesses, officers learned that a second victim had arrived in the emergency room of a local hospital. The 23-year-old was suffering from life-threatening injuries, police say and he later died.

The names of the victims have not been released

Witnesses told officers that a man had emerged from the side of a house and began firing several shots before fleeing the scene.

In the process of securing the crime scene, WPD detectives noticed three cars hit with stray bullets.

This is the second homicide in Worcester this year.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If anyone has information about this incident they can send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD and your message or send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)