Double trouble: Sharks get up close and personal with fishermen in Orleans, Martha’s Vineyard

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Two different groups went toe to toe with sharks on the Cape Saturday, with one chomping a fish right in front of a child’s face and another being wrestled out of the ocean — and eased back in — by a fisherman.

Travers Peterson and Lee Pasqualucci took video of the fisherman’s big catch off Wasque beach on Martha’s Vineyard Friday. They said the man was fishing with his family when his rod started to bend, and it took him 40 minutes to reel this shark in.

“When I saw the fin I expected a baby dog shark or something, two foot tall. It was like the size of the guy, pretty much,” Pasqualucci said.

“It definitely separates the boys from the men, totally,” laughed Peterson.

The fisherman ultimately put the shark back in the water.

Meanwhile off the coast of Orleans, a family on a fishing expedition had a much more violent encounter. A massive shark stole their first catch of the day, snapping right in front of them in footage taken on the boat.

The captain of the ship says the kids here were right up close, and absolutely loving it.

“It was exhilarating,” said ship captain Marc Costa “I don’t think they realize how rare that actually is, but I think they’ll come to appreciate that they saw something most people will never, ever ever ever ever get to see.”

Those who caught these incredible moments say they’ll be second guessing jumping in the water, at least for a little while.

“I can tell you that none of us went swimming afterwards,” Peterson said.

