MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Doug Flutie Foundation for Autism on Wednesday donated a communication board for nonverbal children to an elementary school in Medford.

The board was gifted to the Roberts Elementary School. It will be placed right on the school’s playground.

Nick Savarese, the foundation’s executive director, said the board will allow nonverbal and autistic children to access play opportunities in the same way that there peers can.

Medford also pledged to place communication boards in all city parks.

