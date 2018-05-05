Football legend Doug Flutie celebrated 20 years of the ‘Flutie Foundation’ at Saturday night’s fifth annual Night to Shine Gala.

The event raises money to fund programs and initiatives that support families who have children living with autism.

This year, Flutie teamed up with the Muse Foundation, a nonprofit charity that provides musical performance experiences for students with special needs.

Flutie started the foundation in 1998 after his son was diagnosed with autism. The foundation has given millions of dollars to schools and organizations across the country.

