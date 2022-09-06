DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Gubernatorial candidate Chris Doughty, his staff and supporters gathered in Dedham Tuesday night as results streamed in for the Republican gov. primary and other races.

Having cast himself as a moderate candidate in contrast to rival Geoff Diehl, who’s been endorsed by Donald Trump, Doughty and company gathered at the Dedham Hilton Hotel to see if their appeal to primary voters paid off.

“We feel really good, we feel great momentum,” Doughty said earlier in the day while canvassing. “This last month, we have (earned) all these endorsements that have come from Gov. Sununu in New Hampshire, we had the Boston Globe, we had the Springfield (Republican), and then recently, we had Howie Carr come on our side.”

Doughty, a businessman, has touted his job creation on the campaign trail, and has promised to protect Roe v. Wade in Massachusetts.

