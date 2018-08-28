WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man convicted of child pornography possession has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 46-year-old Bryan Larson, of Douglas, was also sentenced to five years of probation upon completion of his sentence. He was convicted in November.

Authorities searched Larson’s home in June 2015 and found thousands of images of child pornography on his computer. The images and videos primarily depicted girls aged 4 to 8 engaged in sexual acts.

About 4,000 of the images contained known victims, and many of those victims submitted impact statements for the court to consider at sentencing.

Larson was previously convicted of three counts of child rape in 1995.

