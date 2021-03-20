Douglas man wins $15 million Mass. lotto prize

DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Douglas man is the latest $15 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Ultimate Millions” instant ticket game.

Raymond Cardogno chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $9.75 million (before taxes).

He bought his winning ticket at Nouria on Lackey Dam Road in Uxbridge.

The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for its sale.

